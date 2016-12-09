Calendar » Conscious Networking Event (December 2016)

December 9, 2016 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm

CONSCIOUS NETWORKING EVENT

To Take Place Friday, December 9, 2016 at 6:30 PM -

9:30 PM at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga Street,

Santa Barbara, CA.

The Santa Barbara Consciousness Network will be presenting Dawa Tarchin Phillips as the featured speaker at the upcoming Conscious Networking Event on Friday, December 9, 2016, at Unity of Santa Barbara.

Phillips will speak on "Pursuing Awakening in Our Contemporary World" at this much-anticipated event. Phillips is a modern lama, global transformation leader and the President/CEO of Empowerment Holdings, LLC, a U.S. based international leadership training and consulting firm that trains business leaders and organizations on 5 continents in Mindful Leadership, Awakened Prosperity and Awakened Business approaches.

He is the Director of Education of the Center for Mindfulness and Human Potential at the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of California Santa Barbara, a resident teacher of the Bodhi Path Center of Santa Barbara, and a member of the Transformational Leadership Council and the Association of Transformational Leaders.

Phillips is a highly-regarded author, speaker and teacher and has been a guest lecturer and research advisor at numerous academic and educational institutions, including UCLA, MIT, Cal Poly and the American Chamber of Commerce.

Inspirational Music at the December 9 event will be provided by The Brothers Koren, of The Kin. The Brothers Koren have traveled throughout the world both as headliners and alongside artists such as Coldplay, PINK, Bon Jovi, and Rod Stewart. Through their work in both Alchemy of Creative Expression (ACE) and FARM.artists, the brothers use their experience to help others uncover, hone, and cultivate their own authentic creative expression in the world.

Forrest Leichtberg — producer of the Conscious Networking Event — will be the host and emcee for the evening. Leichtberg was recently honored with a proclamation from Helene Schneider, Mayor of Santa Barbara, on behalf of the Santa Barbara City Council, acknowledging and congratulating Mr. Leichtberg for the continuing success and growth of the Santa Barbara Consciousness Network he founded, and for encouraging all members of the Santa Barbara community to exchange and share knowledge and promote positivity for the betterment of humanity.

Included at this event will be a wide array of vendors and others offering their products and services (including organic food) to all visitors. In this way, SBCN connects the area’s most beloved conscious organizations and skilled practitioners with the community they serve, strengthening the bonds between them and creating relationships through which true healing and transformation can take place.

ABOUT THE SANTA BARBARA CONSCIOUSNESS NETWORK:

SBCN, Santa Barbara’s newest major movement for positive change, has exploded in popularity since its founding earlier this year. Many hundreds of people have attended its events, which have become known as "can't miss" evenings in the conscious space in Santa Barbara.

SBCN provides a unique networking platform with many opportunities for conscious businesses and the general public to connect and share their needs and services. It is the only platform

of its kind in the greater Santa Barbara area, and its success may be attributed to the dedication of its founder, Forrest Leichtberg — who expresses much gratitude and devotion to the Santa Barbara community. A few years ago, Forrest experienced a life-threatening health event which led him to delve into the self-help field and, after a long and extensive healing process, ultimately helped him find his purpose: heading The Santa Barbara Consciousness Network.

SBCN’s GOALS INCLUDE:

· Bridging the World’s Change Agents for Maximum Impact;

· Uniting Santa Barbara’s conscious community;

· Supporting and promoting responsible and conscious businesses and organizations in the community;

· Raising the community’s awareness about what is available in Santa Barbara to promote healing and positivity of any kind;

· Strengthening the connectedness of the community to assist agents of change in making a true impact on the planet;

· Assisting personal and collective transformation via education, inspirational and entertaining

lectures, forums and Q&A’s;

· Nurturing and providing professional healing opportunities for all attendees;

· Supporting the well-being of the community;

· Networking the world’s change agents and nurturing their collaboration.

Founder Forrest Leichtberg says: “I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to help in the growth of a group like this. All of us have such potential to draw on our inner resources to create major progress in our lives and in our society — to tap into our ability to create personal and collective healing. Our mission at the Consciousness Network is to help develop that inner power so that we can all experience the kind of lives and world we really want.”

The Friday, December 9, 2016 event is open to the public. Expo vendor access is free to all visitors. Event entry is $20.00 at door. Advance tickets can be purchased at cnsb.eventbrite.com. (Note: Due to popular demand and the special featured speaker, space is limited; advance reservation is recommended.)

The networking and vendor floor opens at 6:30 p.m. Speaker and Musical Program begins at 8:00 p.m.

For more information, SBCN can be contacted via email at: [email protected]