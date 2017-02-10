Calendar » Conscious Networking Event (February 2017)

February 10, 2017 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

FOLLOWING THE HIGHER CALLING OF YOUR SPIRIT

Presented by: The Santa Barbara Consciousness Network

To Take Place Friday, February 10, 2017 at 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga Street, Santa Barbara, CA

February 05, 2017—(Santa Barbara, CA)—Renowned filmmaker, author, and transformational leader, Barnet Bain, will be the featured speaker at the Santa Barbara Consciousness Network (SBCN) upcoming event to take place on Friday, February 10, 2017 at Unity of Santa Barbara. Bain will speak on "Following the Higher Calling of Your Spirit" on this much-anticipated evening.

The Santa Barbara Consciousness Network, Santa Barbara’s newest major movement for positive change, has exploded in popularity with its Conscious Networking Events since its founding in 2016. Many hundreds of people have already attended these events, which have become “can't-miss" evenings in the conscious space in Santa Barbara.

Barnet Bain is a Canadian film-maker, author and educator. Select film credits include Milton’s Secret, The Celestine Prophecy, Oscar-winner What Dreams May Come, and Emmy-Award nominee, Outstanding TV Movie, Homeless to Harvard. Barnet consults and trains business leaders and private clients who are committed to high performance. Through his creativity workshops, Barnet guides people of all ages and walks of life to expand their vision of what is possible, and develop their gifts and talents with passion.

Barnet is a faculty member of Columbia University, Spirituality Mind Body Institute, and Esalen Institute. He is the author of The Book of Doing and Being: Rediscovering Creativity in Life, Love and Work, (Atria, 2015) and The Third Story: Awakening the Love That Transforms, (Spindrift, 2013). Barnet is an official partner with ‘Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation’ which enjoys participation of millions of community, corporate, and educational leaders annually, including the White House, who are using Barnet’s creativity content in their 2016-2017 curriculum for communities, schools and corporations.

Inspirational music at the February 10 event will be provided by Priya Deepika Mohan. Mohan is an attorney turned sound healer and coach. Her background in human rights advocacy informs her approach to helping others in empowering their voice and self-expression. Through her music and profession she offers sonic

pathways for emotional awareness, trauma-release and revitalizing compassion for greater human connection and creative inspiration. Priya works with professional speakers and performers to free their voice and harness the power of their performance to captivate any audience. She is the founder of the Bhavana Sound Method, and through Priya Deepika Music, she is releasing an EP in the Spring of 2017 and creates original music to center the body and uplift the soul.

Forrest Leichtberg — executive producer of the Conscious Networking Events — will be the host and emcee for the evening. Leichtberg was recently honoredwith a proclamation from Helene Schneider, Mayor of Santa Barbara, on behalf of the Santa Barbara City Council, acknowledging and congratulating him for the continuing success and growth of the Santa Barbara Consciousness Network he founded and for encouraging all members of the Santa Barbara community toexchange and share knowledge and promote positivity for the betterment of humanity.

Included at this event will be a wide array of vendors and others offering their products and services (including organic food) to all attendees. In this way, SBCN connects the area’s most beloved conscious organizations and skilled practitioners with the community they serve, strengthening the bonds between them, and creating relationships through which true healing and transformation can take place.

The event is sponsored by DeDominic & Associates, a business consulting organization spearheaded by PattyDeDominic, who was recognized with the U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. The event is also sponsored by Temple Santa Barbara, a holistic health coaching organization, and the Relationship N’ You Seminar, a three day seminar focused on the art of navigating conscious relationships.

ABOUT THE SANTA BARBARA CONSCIOUSNESS NETWORK:

SBCN provides a unique networking platform with many opportunities for conscious businesses and the general public to connect and share their needs and services. It is the only platform of its kind in the greater Santa Barbara area, and its success may be attributed to the dedication of its founder, Forrest Leichtberg — who expresses much gratitude and devotion to the Santa Barbara community. A few years ago, Forrest experienced a life-threatening

health event which led him to delve into the self-help field and, after a long and extensive healing process, ultimately helped him find his purpose: heading The Santa Barbara Consciousness Network.

SBCN’s GOALS INCLUDE:

• Bridging the World’s Change Agents for Maximum Impact;

• Uniting Santa Barbara’s conscious community;

• Supporting and promoting responsible and conscious businesses and organizations in the community;

• Raising the community’s awareness about what is available in Santa Barbara to promote healing and positivity of any kind;

• Strengthening the connectedness of the community to assist agents of change in making a true impact on the planet;

• Assisting personal and collective transformation via education, inspirational and entertaining lectures, forums and Q&A’s;

• Nurturing and providing professional healing opportunities for all attendees;

• Supporting the well-being of the community;

• Networking the world’s change agents and nurturing their collaboration.

Founder Forrest Leichtberg says:

“In 2016, the Santa Barbara conscious community came together in a space of shared strength, beauty, and collaboration in a way that it had not yet done before. It is a remarkable thing to witness this space being held to unify our conscious community with joy and love. By coming together with the intent to magnify our collective light, we can tap into dormant potentials within our individual and collective heart that benefit all life around us.”

The Friday, February 10, 2017 event is open to the public. Expo vendor access is free to all visitors. Event entry is $20.00 at door. Advance tickets can be purchased at giftsb.eventbrite.com. (Note: Due to popular demand and the special featured speaker, space is limited; advance reservation is recommended.)

The networking and vendor floor opens at 6:30 p.m. Speaker and Musical Program begins at 8:00 p.m.

For more information, SBCN can be contacted via their website at www.sbconsciousnessnetwork.com