Calendar » Conscious Networking Event ft. World-Renowned Gay and Katie Hendricks

June 2, 2017 from 6:00pm - 9:30pm

WORLD-RENOWNED RELATIONSHIP EXPERTS TO SPEAK IN SANTA BARBARA

Presented by: The Consciousness Network

World-renowned relationship and body intelligence experts, Gay and Katie Hendricks, will be the featured speakers at the The Consciousness Network’s upcoming event to take place on Friday, June 2, 2017 at Unity of Santa Barbara. The Hendricks will speak on "Improving Your Relationships Consciously" on this much-anticipated evening.

The consciousness expo with activities and exhibitors begins at 6:00 p.m. Speaker and Musical Program begins at 8:00 p.m.

Gay Hendricks and Kathlyn Hendricks are pioneers in the fields of body intelligence and relationship transformation for more than forty years. They have appeared on Oprah Winfrey, 48 Hours, and over 500 TV and radio shows internationally. Together and singly they have authored more than forty books, including such bestsellers as Conscious Loving, The Big Leap, and Conscious Loving Ever After: How to Create Thriving Relationships at Midlife and Beyond.

Elisa Rose, inspirational singer-songwriter, will be the featured musical artist. Elisa beckons listeners into her inner landscape with tenderness, warmth and a honey toned, sultry voice. Her style merges the worlds of pop, folk and electronica with lyrical phrasing and melodic hooks.

Forrest Leichtberg — executive producer of the Conscious Networking Events — will be the host and emcee for the evening. Leichtberg was recently honored with a proclamation from Helene Schneider, Mayor of Santa Barbara, on behalf of the Santa Barbara City Council for his work with the Consciousness Network.

Leichtberg says: “I am honored to present Gay and Katie Hendricks at this event. They are respected by many around the world and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to experience them in Santa Barbara, California!”

Included at this event will be a wide array of vendors offering their products and services (including organic food) to all attendees. In this way, the Consciousness Networkconnects the area’s most beloved conscious organizations and skilled practitioners with the community they serve, strengthening the bonds between them, and creating relationships through which true healing and transformation can take place.

This event is sponsored by DeDominic & Associates, a business consulting organization spearheaded by Patty DeDominic, who was recognized with the U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

ABOUT THE CONSCIOUSNESS NETWORK:

The Consciousness Network provides a unique networking platform with many opportunities for conscious businesses and the general public to connect and share their needs and services. It is the only platform of its kind.

Expo vendor access is free to all visitors. Event entry is $30.00 at door. Advance tickets can be purchased at sbkc.eventbrite.com. Space is limited -- advance reservations are recommended.) Livestream access can be found at consciousnessnetwork.cleeng.com

For more information, the Consciousness Network can be contacted via their website atwww.sbconsciousnessnetwork.com.