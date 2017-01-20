Calendar » Conscious Networking Event (January 2017)

January 20, 2017 from 6:30pm - 9:30pm

HOW THE IMPOSSIBLE BECOMES POSSIBLE

Presented by: The Santa Barbara Consciousness Network

To Take Place Friday, January 20, 2017 at 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga Street, Santa Barbara, CA.

January 14, 2017—(Santa Barbara, CA)—Renowned intuitive, author, and radio show host, Pamala Oslie, will be the featured speaker at the Santa Barbara Consciousness Network (SBCN) upcoming event to take place on Friday, January 20, 2017 at Unity of Santa Barbara. Oslie will speak on "How the Impossible Becomes Possible" on this much-anticipated evening.

The Santa Barbara Consciousness Network, Santa Barbara’s newest major movement for positive change, has exploded in popularity with its Conscious Networking Events since its founding in 2016. Many hundreds of people have already attended these events, which have become “can't-miss" evenings in the conscious space in Santa Barbara.

Pamala Oslie has appeared on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, FOX, DR. OZ, The View, The Ricki Lake Show, Hallmark’s Home & Family, and many other television and radio shows. She has also been featured in many national magazines.

Oslie has written four popular books: Life Colors, Love Colors, Infinite You, and Make Your Dreams Come True. Her extensive clientele includes many celebrities. Oslie has spoken at TEDx Talks, the International Forum on New Science, Fortune 500 companies, and at many seminars for professionals in the psychology, education, health fields and more. She was also awarded the Holistic Transformational Leader of the Year Award in 2014 by the Global Association of Holistic Psychotherapy and Coaching.

Oslie is the Founder of www.AuraColors.com, a site designed to help you create success, joy, and fulfillment in every area of your life. She also developed www.LoveColors.com, a site designed to help you find love and friendship by matching you with people who have compatible aura colors.

Inspirational music at the January 20 event will be provided by Shylah Ray Sunshine. Shylah is a passionate and charismatic artist, trained in percussion and African drumming. Her music blends grooves of Neo-Soul, Reggae and R&B. Shylah left her native Canada at 19, embarking on a spiritual journey where she crossed paths with musicians from all over the world, influencing her unique sound. Her voice is soothing to the ear and healing for the heart.

Forrest Leichtberg — executive producer of the Conscious Networking Events — will be the host and emcee for the evening. Leichtberg was recently honored with a proclamation from Helene Schneider, Mayor of Santa Barbara, on behalf of the Santa Barbara City Council, acknowledging and congratulating him for the continuing success and growth of the Santa Barbara Consciousness Network he founded and for encouraging all members of the Santa Barbara community to exchange and share knowledge and promote positivity for the betterment of humanity.

Included at this event will be a wide array of vendors and others offering their products and services (including organic food) to all attendees. In this way, SBCN connects the area’s most beloved conscious organizations and skilled practitioners with the community they serve, strengthening the bonds between them, and creating relationships through which true healing and transformation can take place.

The event is sponsored by DeDominic & Associates, a business consulting organization spearheaded by Patty DeDominic, who was recognized with the U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. The event is also sponsored by Temple Santa Barbara, a health coaching organization focusing on training clients using a modern, intelligent, holistic approach to fitness, nutrition, and total well-being.

ABOUT THE SANTA BARBARA CONSCIOUSNESS NETWORK:

SBCN provides a unique networking platform with many opportunities for conscious businesses and the general public to connect and share their needs and services. It is the only platform of its kind in the greater Santa Barbara area, and its success may be attributed to the dedication of its founder, Forrest Leichtberg — who expresses much gratitude and devotion to the Santa Barbara community. A few years ago, Forrest experienced a life-threatening health event which led him to delve into the self-help field and, after a long and extensive healing process, ultimately helped him find his purpose: heading The Santa Barbara Consciousness Network.

SBCN’s GOALS INCLUDE:

- Bridging the World’s Change Agents for Maximum Impact;

- Uniting Santa Barbara’s conscious community;

- Supporting and promoting responsible and conscious businesses and organizations in the community;

- Raising the community’s awareness about what is available in Santa Barbara to promote healing and positivity of any kind;

- Strengthening the connectedness of the community to assist agents of change in making a true impact on the planet;

- Assisting personal and collective transformation via education, inspirational and entertaining lectures, forums and Q&A’s;

- Nurturing and providing professional healing opportunities for all attendees;

- Supporting the well-being of the community;

- Networking the world’s change agents and nurturing their collaboration.

Founder Forrest Leichtberg says:

“In 2016, the Santa Barbara conscious community came together in a space of shared strength, beauty, and collaboration in a way that it had not yet done before. It is a remarkable thing to witness this space being held to unify our conscious community with joy and love. By coming together with the intent to magnify our collective light, we can tap into dormant potentials within our individual and collective heart that benefit all life around us.”

The Friday, January 20, 2017 event is open to the public. Expo vendor access is free to all visitors. Event entry is $20.00 at door. Advance tickets can be purchased at sbgift.eventbrite.com. (Note: Due to popular demand and the special featured speaker, space is limited; advance reservation is recommended.)

The networking and vendor floor opens at 6:30 p.m. Speaker and Musical Program begins at 8:00 p.m.

For more information, SBCN can be contacted via their website at www.sbconsciousnessnetwork.com