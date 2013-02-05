Calendar » Consider the Conversation: a documentary on a taboo subject

February 5, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

We rarely stop to talk about death, whether in intimate conversations with loved ones or in public. Consider the Conversation is a portrayal of end-of-life issues appropriate for those seeking education and support in addressing medical, psychological and social issues. A panel of professionals from psychology, medicine and spiritual care will address different aspects of death and field questions from the audience.