Constructing the Terrorist Threat
Cup of Culture
Wed, Feb 27th, 6 PM
Film Screening/MCC Theater
Deepa Kumar, one of the nation’s foremost scholars on Islamophobia, looks at how Muslims have become the predominant face of terror in U.S. news and entertainment media — even though terror attacks by white extremists have far outnumbered attacks by Muslim Americans since 9/11. Arguing that racialized threats have long been used to induce moral panics and advance anti-democratic policies, Kumar explores how ruling elites have been raising the specter of Arab and Islamic terror since the 1970s to justify militarism, war, and curbs on civil
Liberties. 57m.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB MultiCultural Center
- Starts: February 27, 2019 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free!
- Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Theater
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/268320593803637/
