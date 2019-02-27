Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, February 27 , 2019, 7:36 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 
 

Constructing the Terrorist Threat

February 27, 2019 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Constructing the Terrorist Threat

Cup of Culture

Constructing the Terrorist Threat

Wed, Feb 27th, 6 PM

Film Screening/MCC Theater

Deepa Kumar, one of the nation’s foremost scholars on Islamophobia, looks at how Muslims have become the predominant face of terror in U.S. news and entertainment media — even though terror attacks by white extremists have far outnumbered attacks by Muslim Americans since 9/11. Arguing that racialized threats have long been used to induce moral panics and advance anti-democratic policies, Kumar explores how ruling elites have been raising the specter of Arab and Islamic terror since the 1970s to justify militarism, war, and curbs on civil
Liberties. 57m.

 

Event Details

 
 
 