Calendar » Construction EXPO

October 4, 2013 from 7:00AM - 3:00PM

The Santa Barbara Contractors Association is pleased to offer a highly informative day at the Construction EXPO. Hear industry experts with high-powered seminars that address situations you face on the job daily. Choose from engaging and informational seminars. You will come away with knowledge to enhance your skills, and help you gain the tools you need to be a success. We are pleased to present the Construction EXPO open to Contractors, Builders, Architects, Engineers, Designers, Building Officials, Developers, Real Estate and Construction Industry Professionals. The Construction EXPO 2013 is presented by the Santa Barbara Contractors Association, a California Nonprofit Organization. The special “Meet the Generals” breakfast is a great business development opportunity designed exclusively for the Construction EXPO 2013 attendees. Representatives from industry leading agencies and contractor firms will be available to discuss upcoming projects, qualifications to bid, and their business philosophies and practices. Each agency/general contractor representative will be at a table, so bring plenty of business cards. This is a must attend for Subcontractors & Specialty Contractors!

Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $15, or $25 at the door.