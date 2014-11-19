Calendar » Contemporary Art Boot Camp: Top 10 Art Stars of 2014

November 19, 2014 from 6:00PM - 8:00PM

Top 10 Art Stars of 2014

Join us for an unforgettable, muscle-building series of contemporary art crash courses for the art lover, led by MCASB’s Miki Garcia, Executive Director and Chief Curator. Delve into the careers of 10 contemporary artists currently abuzz in the art world. We will explore their appeal, their critics, and why, in spite of it all, they are part of today’s art canon.

$75. FREE for Curator’s Council members

Sign up by contacting [email protected] or call 805.966.5373 x107.