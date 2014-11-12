Calendar » Contemporary Art Boot Camp: What Are You Looking At?

November 12, 2014 from 6:00PM - 8:00PM



What Are You Looking At?

Wednesday, November 12, 6 - 8 pm

Join us for an unforgettable, muscle-building series of contemporary art crash courses for the art lover, led by MCASB’s Miki Garcia, Executive Director and Chief Curator. Ever stand in front of a contemporary artwork and wonder what the artist was thinking? Don’t worry, you are not alone! We will illuminate the visual art world by expanding your understanding of contemporary art.

$75. FREE for Curator’s Council members

Sign up by contacting [email protected] or call 805.966.5373 x107.