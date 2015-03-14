Calendar » Contrasting Chinese and American Culture

March 14, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Observations of the values and customs of life in China will be compared to those experienced in American society by Yan Raynor, a Chinese immigrant into the United States. Points of comparison will include family life, educational and work place experiences and social roles. The sense of identity and the virtues that a human being is expected to cultivate in Chinese society will be contrasted with those valued in American culture. Differences in basic ideas about freedom, equality, justice, harmony, democracy and the use of history will be considered. References to Chinese literature may supplement the account of the presenter's personal experience.