Conversations on Compassion and Transformation

May 27, 2017 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday, May 27, 2017

3:00 – 5:00 pm

Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenters: Gerry Lewin and Jonathan Colbert



Selected videos from the Mind & Life Institute and Stanford University’s Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education (CCARE) will be screened and discussed that feature His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, Matthieu Ricard and Richard J. Davidson. In their filmed conversations on compassion, these spiritual leaders and scholars explore the wisdom of contemplative practices and the beneficial effects on individual and social transformation. These exemplars of universal thinking bring together the science of neuroplasticity and the wisdom of spiritual traditions for the sake of human betterment.



His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists, emphasizes the interdependence of all that lives and therefore the responsibility to think and act with compassion so that conflict and suffering may be reduced. Matthieu Ricard explains how mindfulness, compassion and altruism can transform the individual and society. As a Buddhist monk, author, translator and photographer, he brings multiple perspectives to his writing as revealed in his recent publication, Altruism: The Power of Compassion to Change Yourself and the World. Professor Davidson shows how neuroscientific tools are being used to study the effects of contemplative practice on human life. He is the William James and Vilas Research Professor of Psychology and Psychiatry, Director of the Waisman Laboratory for Brain Imaging and Behavior and Founder of the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Free of charge and all are most welcome to attend.