Conversations with…Stacy Keach

December 7, 2012 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Veteran actor Stacy Keach will speak as part of the “Conversations With …” series. Actor, director, and professor Markus Flanagan will moderate a discussion on acting. A question-and-answer session will follow. Although Keach is best known for his TV portrayal of detective Mike Hammer, he also stage and screen credits. During the last year, he starred in “Other Desert Cities” on Broadway and appeared in the blockbuster “The Bourne Legacy.” For more information, call 805-493-3415.