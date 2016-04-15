Calendar » Convert Like Crazy: 10 Design and Copy Hacks You Can’t Afford to Miss

April 15, 2016 from 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Are you losing conversions on your website? What’s a conversion anyway? Join AIGA SB and StartupSB at Workzones to find out how smart design and snappy copy play a part in bringing you more business.

This session includes action steps you can take right away, plus real-life examples and suggested tools to make boosting your conversion rate as simple as possible. You'll walk away itching to pop open your laptop and get started.

Presenters Julia Sevin and Lianna Patch dive into the psychology at play in conversion, outlining actionable steps to test and refine your strategy, and revealing recommended resources, all of which you can take advantage of right now.

Who should attend? Anyone who owns or works on websites with a conversion goal (e.g. a newsletter signup, or a lead generation, or a sale).

Business owners: Find and deploy the best words to drive action. Connect with your customers, convince them they need you, and watch your conversions climb.

Designers: Learn key visual techniques to keep in your conversion toolbox. Increase your marketable skills and wow your clients and employers.

Lianna PatchLianna Patch is a born-and-raised New Orleanian, conversion copywriter, and content strategist. She's the owner of Punchline Conversion Copywriting, which helps businesses stand out online and off with clear copy, smart strategy, and humor, because if you don't like jokes, what are you, a monster? Find her tweeting copywriting tips and pictures of her cat at @theenglishmaven.

Julia SevinJulia Sevin is a suspenders-wearing restless polymath and plain-dealing practical idealist. As a graphics specialist for Story Block Media, New Orleans' only HubSpot Gold Certified Agency Partner, Julia helps businesses grow through striking branding and compelling collateral. She serves as the current president of AIGA New Orleans and boasts top prizes from Adobe's Creative Jam and Shutterstock's Pixels of Fury competitions. She tweets from @julia_sevin.

Together they have presented on branding and marketing for creatives and small businesses at New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, Propeller: A Force for Social Innovation, and the VenturePOP! Conference.

This event presented in partnership with:

StartupSB

Workzones

...and generously sponsored by

Oniracom

Cost: AIGA members, StartupSB subscribers, Workzones members, and students: $15. Non-members $25. Admission price includes food and drink. StartupSB paying members who have pre-paid for events will get in free.