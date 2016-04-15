Calendar » Convert Like Crazy: 10 Design and Copy Hacks You Can’t Afford to Miss

April 15, 2016 from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

This session includes action steps you can take right away, plus real-life examples and suggested tools to make boosting your conversion rate as simple as possible. You’ll walk away itching to pop open your laptop and get started. Presenters Julia Sevin and Lianna Patch dive into the psychology at play in conversion, outlining actionable steps to test and refine your strategy, and revealing recommended resources, all of which you can take advantage of right now.