Cookie Sale Fundraiser at Garden Court on De La Vina

June 13, 2014 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm

Garden Court Senior Residents will be having a Cookie Sale on Friday, June 13th and Saturday, June 14th from 12 Noon to 5 p.m.

Garden Court will be selling chocolate chip-, peanut butter- and oatmeal raisin- cookies to benefit Save the Children. Cookies will be sold at 4 for $1.00. Residents will also be selling Pancho’s Famous Brownies for $1/each. All proceeds from the cookie sale will benefit Save the Children.

In addition, Garden Court will also be selling used books to benefit the Garden Court Resident Activities Fund. Books for sale include: paperback for $0.50, hardback for $1.00 and large reference for $2 - 3. Both the cookie sale and used book sale will held at the same time.

Date: Friday, June 13th and Saturday, June 14th

Time: 12 Noon – 5 p.m.

Location: Garden Court, 1116 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara, 93101

For more information, please contact Chris Tucker, Executive Director of Garden Court at (805) 884-0095 or visit www.gardencourt.org.