Calendar » Cookies & Story Time with Children’s Author Roger Bradfield

December 11, 2014 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

The Samarkand, a faith-based, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community administered by Covenant Retirement Communities, will host children’s author, artist and Samarkand resident Roger Bradfield for “Cookies & Story Time” on Thursday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m.-noon.

Roger entertained children for years with his whimsical stories of flying hockey sticks and pickle-chiffon pies. Just in time for the holidays, purchase one of his classics for that special niece, nephew or grandchild. Teachers, stock up for your classrooms! Roger will personalize and sign each copy. Enjoy holiday snacks as we read aloud one of Roger’s favorite books. For a nominal donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, we’ll giftwrap your books!

Roger entertained adults, too, with his Dooley's World comic strip, published by King Fishers Syndicate. He still creates comic strips for The Samarkand’s newsletter. After retiring, he took up painting using watercolor; some of his favorite pieces will be on display. Roger is one of many talented Samarkand residents who shares his expertise and passion with those around him.

Space is limited, so RSVP today. To register, please call Kristen Harmony at (805) 569-8507 or email her at [email protected] The Samarkand is located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara, CA 93105.