Cooking Class with Master Chef - fundraiser

June 7, 2014 from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Join Executive Chef Michael Blackwell as he reveals the tips, tricks and techniques needed to prepare impressive appetizers. This informative class includes three small plate demonstrations that are perfect for entertaining, each paired with a Westerly wine tasting.

After graduating from the California Culinary Academy, Chef Michael moved to Santa Barbara to establish his career and has worked in the kitchens of Santa Barbara’s finest restaurants including Sage and Onion, El Encanto Hotel, Mondial, Elements, Piatti’s and the acclaimed Stonehouse Restaurant at San Ysidro Ranch. He is currently the Executive Chef at the Montecito Country Club.

Westerly is focused on two distinct and separate sub AVA’s within Santa Barbara County: Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara and Sta. Rita Hills. The first produces bold Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Malbec, and Petit Verdot while the latter showcases the nuances of the cooler climate varietals, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. The objective at Westerly is to express the unique characteristics and individuality of these wine regions by farming and winemaking at the highest level. www.westerlywines.com

The nonprofit Santa Barbara Culinary Arts is sponsoring the class and their successful new cookbook of Santa Barbara chefs' top recipes "SANTA BARBARA CULINARY ARTS A Taste of Santa Barbara's Culinary Bounty" will be available for sale before and after the class. [email protected]

Please visit the Bacara website for tickets:

http://www.bacararesort.com/chef-secrets-impressive-cocktail-party-favorites/

Proceeds benefit the Julia Child Foundation.