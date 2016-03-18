Calendar » Cooking Up Dreams

March 18, 2016 from 6:30pm - 10pm

Join us for an evening of deliciousness that will tickle your tastebuds and tug at your heartstrings!

Cooking Up Dreams is a unique fundraising event that features a culinary competition with delicious samplings by leading local chefs and restaurants. The competition will be fierce as 300 guests and celebrity judges vote on the top dish that will win the People’s Choice or the Judge’s Awards.

Proceeds from Cooking Up Dreams support Family Service Agency’s youth enrichment programs including Big Brothers Big Sisters, school-based counseling, and youth behavioral health – all programs targeting low-income at-risk youth who, with the help of counseling and mentors, are able to improve their personal growth and academic experience.