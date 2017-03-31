Calendar » Cooking Up Dreams

March 31, 2017 from 6:30pm - 10:00pm

Cooking Up Dreams is a unique fundraising event that features a cooking competition with delicious samplings by leading local chefs and restaurants. The competition will be fierce as 300 guests and celebrity judges vote on the top dish that will win the People’s Choice or the Judge’s Awards.

Complimentary wine. Silent and live auctions. DJ Scott Topper. Photo Booth, and more!!