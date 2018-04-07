Calendar » Cooking Up Dreams

April 7, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Join us for an evening of deliciousness that will tickle your taste buds and tug at your heartstrings! The 4th Annual Cooking Up Dreams is a unique fundraising event that features a cooking competition. Guests and celebrity judges sample dishes prepared by leading local chefs and restaurants and vote on the top dish that will win the People’s Choice or the Judge’s Awards. Proceeds support Big Brothers Big Sisters, school counseling, and at-risk families and seniors in our community.

Complimentary food, wine & beer. Live auction. Raffles. DJ Scott Topper. Photo Booth, and more!!