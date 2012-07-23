Calendar » Coping with Brain Injury Changes Workshop

July 23, 2012 from 12:00PM - 1:15PM

A free presentation for families and friends of traumatic brain injury, stroke (or other acquired brain injury) survivors. You will learn important information for adapting communication techniques and expectations when someone close to you has sustained a brain injury. Monday, July 23rd from 12noon to 1:15 PM at Jodi House, 625 Chapala St. Santa Barbara, CA Presented by Mary Sheridan, MA, MFT Director, Coast Caregiver Resource Center Please RSVP to 805-962-3600 x15 or [email protected]