Coping with Loss

October 7, 2013 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

We spend all day every day trying to feel connected to others but can often end up feeling alone. This feeling of loneliness can then lead to other unpeaceful states of mind. Through Buddha’s practical teachings, we can learn how to overcome our unpeaceful states of mind and replace them with positive, happy states of mind and begin to fulfill our deepest wishes for peace and happiness.

The class will consist of short meditations and teachings, and is suitable for everyone–no experience needed!

American Buddhist Monk Kelsang Wangpo offers essential and practical advice for anyone who has ever suffered from anxiety, loss or loneliness and depression. It is not necessary to attend all three classes in the series–please feel free to drop in. The classes are on the first Monday of the month.

$10 Class fee (free for Members)