Calendar » Coping with the Holidays Workshop

November 16, 2017 from 5:00pm - 6:30pm

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care - Bereavement Support Group

Coping with the Holidays

Holidays can be extremely difficult for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. This workshop explores some of the steps you can take to help you through this difficult time of year.

Facilitated by Naala Richards, MSW, ASW

805.690.6296 [email protected],

For additional information go to http://www.vnhcsb.org/bereavement/