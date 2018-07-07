Saturday, July 7 , 2018, 7:52 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Coppelia and Selected Works

July 7, 2018 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

TICKETS: $20 general, $15 children

 

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

 

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408

 

