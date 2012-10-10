Calendar » Cordano Institute for Adult Spirituality Fall Lecture Series

October 10, 2012 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

POVERTY AND PRAYER Gerry Straub, Author & Documentary Filmmaker This talk sheds light on poverty and its crushing impact in both human and spiritual dimensions by exploring how film transforms people’s hearts and can be used to serve the poor. Gerry Straub fleshes out the Gospel call to care for “the least” in our society through his own conversion story and with powerful clips from his many films.