Calendar » Cordano Institute for Adult Spirituality Fall Lecture Series

October 17, 2012 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

THE SPIRITUALITY of TEILHARD de CHARDIN & the HOLINESS of EVERYDAY LIFE Alice MacDonald, M.A. Theology Teilhard de Chardin, a Jesuit, a paleontologist, and a mystic struggled with his love of two things, God and the natural world. Did he have to forsake the one in order to love the other? How did he reconcile this tension? And what are its implications for our Faith and our World today?