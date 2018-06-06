Cordano Institute for Adult Spirituality Fall Lecture Series
October 17, 2012 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
THE SPIRITUALITY of TEILHARD de CHARDIN & the HOLINESS of EVERYDAY LIFE Alice MacDonald, M.A. Theology Teilhard de Chardin, a Jesuit, a paleontologist, and a mystic struggled with his love of two things, God and the natural world. Did he have to forsake the one in order to love the other? How did he reconcile this tension? And what are its implications for our Faith and our World today?
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Cordano Spirit
- Starts: October 17, 2012 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
- Price: $10 suggested donation
- Location: 2300 Garden Street, Mission Renewal Center, Bonaventure Room
- Website: http://www.santabarbaramission.org/component/eventbooking/?task=view_event&event_id=3&Itemid=5