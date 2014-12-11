Calendar » Cork Jewelry with Mary Price

December 11, 2014 from 5:30PM - 7:30PM

Learn how to make great, wearable jewelry out of wine corks! Different techniques are used to decorate and cut corks for unique effects. This workshop teaches you how to make beautiful, wearable eco-friendly jewelry out of reuse materials!

No previous art experience necessary, this class includes a free glass of wine.

Art From Scrap Community Art encourages and supports creative exploration for children and adults.