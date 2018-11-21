Calendar » Cornucopia: Seasons & Scenery

November 20, 2018 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Longtime friends and award winning artists Carrie Givens, Susan Belloni & Renee Kelleher present their new fine art painting show and pre-holiday sale: Cornucopia: Seasons & Scenery.

They celebrate the change of seasons and the abundance of nature in their landscape paintings with an exhibit & sale that runs from November 1st to November 30th at Gallery Los Olivos in Los Olivos, CA; open 10-5 seven days a week.

Art lovers can choose from original paintings in oils, pastels and acrylics. Painting subjects include a bounty of inspiration from local country vistas, barnyards and vineyards, towns, beaches, harvest still lifes and more.