Cornucopia: Seasons & Scenery
Longtime friends and award winning artists Carrie Givens, Susan Belloni & Renee Kelleher present their new fine art painting show and pre-holiday sale: Cornucopia: Seasons & Scenery.
They celebrate the change of seasons and the abundance of nature in their landscape paintings with an exhibit & sale that runs from November 1st to November 30th at Gallery Los Olivos in Los Olivos, CA; open 10-5 seven days a week.
Art lovers can choose from original paintings in oils, pastels and acrylics. Painting subjects include a bounty of inspiration from local country vistas, barnyards and vineyards, towns, beaches, harvest still lifes and more.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Susan Belloni
- Starts: November 20, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Price: free
- Location: Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Avenue, Los Olivos, CA
- Website: http://www.GalleryLosOlivos.com
- Sponsors: Susan Belloni