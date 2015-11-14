Calendar » Coronado Conservation Day at the Butterfly Preserve

November 14, 2015 from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Birds, Butterflies, & Bees!

Visit the butterflies as they arrive at their wintering destination in Santa Barbara while helping the Land Trust restore and enhance the habitat for monarchs and other pollinator species. Learn about all of their life cycles and participate in fun activities and crafts.

• Restoration planting

• Pollinator presentations ‘How to Attract Pollinators to Your Garden’

• Monarch Docent presentations

• Children’s activities

• Bring-your-own-picnic lunch

To attend, please visit our registration page.

For more information and directions, visit our webpage or contact Membership Coordinator, Jennifer Stroh, [email protected]