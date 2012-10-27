Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:20 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Cottage Flu Shot Clinic

October 27, 2012 from 8:30 am - 1:00 pm

Protect yourself this flu season. Reservations are not necessary. Clinics for people age 12 years and older. Flu shot hotline:toll free 1-855-CHS-WELL (1-855-247-9355) Cottage is a not-for-profit organization providing medical excellence close to home.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: CottageEvents
  • Starts: October 27, 2012 8:30 am - 1:00 pm
  • Price: $20
  • Location: Farmers Market – Santa Barbara, Corner of Santa Barbara and Cota Streets
  • Website: http://www.cottagehealthsystem.org
 
 
 