Calendar » Cottage Flu Shot Clinic

November 2, 2012 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Protect yourself this flu season. Reservations are not necessary. Clinics for people age 12 years and older. Flu shot hotline:toll free 1-855-CHS-WELL (1-855-247-9355) Cottage is a not-for-profit organization providing medical excellence close to home.