Cottage Flu Shot Clinic
November 2, 2012 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Protect yourself this flu season. Reservations are not necessary. Clinics for people age 12 years and older. Flu shot hotline:toll free 1-855-CHS-WELL (1-855-247-9355) Cottage is a not-for-profit organization providing medical excellence close to home.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: CottageEvents
- Price: $20
- Location: Carpinteria First Friday, Seal Fountain on Linden Avenue between 8th and 9th Streets
- Website: http://www.cottagehealthsystem.org