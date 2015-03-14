Calendar » Cottage Heart Health Fair

March 14, 2015 from 7:30am - 10:00am

Cottage Health System Heart Health Fair

Saturday, March 14, 2015

Carrillo Recreation Center (100 East Carrillo St., Santa Barbara)

7:30 - 10:00 a.m.

Blood Screenings: $25

How healthy is your heart?

Find out at the Cottage Heart Health Fair where we'll provide:

-blood pressure screening, cardiac risk profile and blood chemistry panel* (includes cholesterol and hemoglobin A1C) for $25

-free nursing consultation

-free heart-healthy snacks and recipes

-free kids’ activities

…and more!

*You must not eat for 10 hours prior to the blood chemistry panel. Continue to drink water and take prescribed medications while fasting.

For more information call toll free 1-855-CHS-WELL (1-855-247-9355)