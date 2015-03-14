Cottage Heart Health Fair
Cottage Health System Heart Health Fair
Saturday, March 14, 2015
Carrillo Recreation Center (100 East Carrillo St., Santa Barbara)
7:30 - 10:00 a.m.
Blood Screenings: $25
How healthy is your heart?
Find out at the Cottage Heart Health Fair where we'll provide:
-blood pressure screening, cardiac risk profile and blood chemistry panel* (includes cholesterol and hemoglobin A1C) for $25
-free nursing consultation
-free heart-healthy snacks and recipes
-free kids’ activities
…and more!
*You must not eat for 10 hours prior to the blood chemistry panel. Continue to drink water and take prescribed medications while fasting.
For more information call toll free 1-855-CHS-WELL (1-855-247-9355)
- Website: http://cottagehealthsystem.org/tabid/994/Default.aspx