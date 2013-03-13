Cottage Hospital Grand Rounds Psychology Seminar Series
The Longing Within: What We Really Want Past Midlife Presenter: Elizabeth Wolfson, PhD, LCSW The concept of longing in psychological literature generally refers to thoughts and feelings about the past, present and future that are incomplete or unsatisfied, coupled with a desire for an alternative state or experience. The presenter will offer a clinical framework for psychotherapists to support clients’ exploration of longing as a vehicle for increased life satisfaction in late adulthood.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Cottage Hospital Center for Psychiatry and Behavioral Healthcare, Antioch University Santa Barbara Psychology Programs
- Starts: March 13, 2013 12:00p - 1:30p
- Price: Free of charge for CHS Employees and professionals affiliated with Cottage Health System. Others: $18.00 a Unit
- Location: Burtness Auditorium, SB Cottage Hospital
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/events/psychology-seminar-series/
