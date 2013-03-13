Calendar » Cottage Hospital Grand Rounds Psychology Seminar Series

March 13, 2013 from 12:00p - 1:30p

The Longing Within: What We Really Want Past Midlife Presenter: Elizabeth Wolfson, PhD, LCSW The concept of longing in psychological literature generally refers to thoughts and feelings about the past, present and future that are incomplete or unsatisfied, coupled with a desire for an alternative state or experience. The presenter will offer a clinical framework for psychotherapists to support clients’ exploration of longing as a vehicle for increased life satisfaction in late adulthood.