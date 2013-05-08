Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 1:42 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Cottage Hospital Grand Rounds Psychology Seminar Series

May 8, 2013 from 12:00p - 1:30p

Creativity, Psychology, and Opportunities in the Conceptual Age Presenter: Sharleen O’Brien, PsyD This presentation will demonstrate the relationship between the skills the psychotherapist uses to facilitate change and the creative process. Included is a discussion of current literature on creativity, mind, and the conceptual age. Finally, opportunities for healing professionals will be presented.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Cottage Hospital Center for Psychiatry and Behavioral Healthcare & Antioch University Santa Barbara Psychology Programs
  • Starts: May 8, 2013 12:00p - 1:30p
  • Price: Free of charge for CHS Employees and professionals affiliated with Cottage Health System. Others: $18.00 a Unit
  • Location: Burtness Auditorium Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
  • Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/events/psychology-seminar-series/
  • Sponsors: Cottage Hospital Center for Psychiatry and Behavioral Healthcare & Antioch University Santa Barbara Psychology Programs
 
 
 