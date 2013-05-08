Calendar » Cottage Hospital Grand Rounds Psychology Seminar Series

May 8, 2013 from 12:00p - 1:30p

Creativity, Psychology, and Opportunities in the Conceptual Age Presenter: Sharleen O’Brien, PsyD This presentation will demonstrate the relationship between the skills the psychotherapist uses to facilitate change and the creative process. Included is a discussion of current literature on creativity, mind, and the conceptual age. Finally, opportunities for healing professionals will be presented.