Cottage Hospital Grand Rounds Psychology Seminar Series
May 8, 2013 from 12:00p - 1:30p
Creativity, Psychology, and Opportunities in the Conceptual Age Presenter: Sharleen O’Brien, PsyD This presentation will demonstrate the relationship between the skills the psychotherapist uses to facilitate change and the creative process. Included is a discussion of current literature on creativity, mind, and the conceptual age. Finally, opportunities for healing professionals will be presented.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Cottage Hospital Center for Psychiatry and Behavioral Healthcare & Antioch University Santa Barbara Psychology Programs
- Starts: May 8, 2013 12:00p - 1:30p
- Price: Free of charge for CHS Employees and professionals affiliated with Cottage Health System. Others: $18.00 a Unit
- Location: Burtness Auditorium Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/events/psychology-seminar-series/
- Sponsors: Cottage Hospital Center for Psychiatry and Behavioral Healthcare & Antioch University Santa Barbara Psychology Programs