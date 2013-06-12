Calendar » Cottage Hospital Grand Rounds Psychology Seminar Series

June 12, 2013 from 12:00p - 1:30p

Cyberbullying and Parental Responsibility Presenter: Albert Munoz-Flores, PsyD This presentation will provide useful information for the clinician about the history and prevalence of Cyberbullying, and the degree that it impacts a young person’s ability to communicate with peers appropriately and develop healthy social contacts at school and in the community.