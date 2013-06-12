Cottage Hospital Grand Rounds Psychology Seminar Series
June 12, 2013 from 12:00p - 1:30p
Cyberbullying and Parental Responsibility Presenter: Albert Munoz-Flores, PsyD This presentation will provide useful information for the clinician about the history and prevalence of Cyberbullying, and the degree that it impacts a young person’s ability to communicate with peers appropriately and develop healthy social contacts at school and in the community.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Cottage Hospital Center for Psychiatry and Behavioral Healthcare, Antioch University Santa Barbara Psychology Programs
- Price: Free of charge for CHS Employees and professionals affiliated with Cottage Health System. Others: $18.00 a Unit
- Location: Burtness Auditorium Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/events/psychology-seminar-series/
