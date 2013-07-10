Cottage Hospital Grand Rounds Psychology Seminar Series
July 10, 2013 from 12:00p - 1:30p
Managing the Crisis of Infidelity Wednesday, July 10 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Presenter: Steve Kadin, PhD, ABPP This talk will focus on strategies for helping couples manage the painful, confusing, emotionally intense crisis of infidelity, and will discuss various typologies and current research on the causes of infidelity across different cultural populations.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Cottage Hospital Center for Psychiatry and Behavioral Healthcare, Antioch University Santa Barbara Psychology Programs
- Starts: July 10, 2013 12:00p - 1:30p
- Price: Free of charge for CHS Employees and professionals affiliated with Cottage Health System. Others: $18.00 a Unit
- Location: Burtness Auditorium Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/events/psychology-seminar-series/
