Cottage Hospital Grand Rounds Psychology Seminar Series

July 10, 2013 from 12:00p - 1:30p

Managing the Crisis of Infidelity Wednesday, July 10 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Presenter: Steve Kadin, PhD, ABPP This talk will focus on strategies for helping couples manage the painful, confusing, emotionally intense crisis of infidelity, and will discuss various typologies and current research on the causes of infidelity across different cultural populations.