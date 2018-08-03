Calendar » Courthouse Legacy Foundation Fiesta Party

August 3, 2018 from 6:30 - 9:30

Celebrate Fiesta from the 2nd floor of the Courthouse, overlooking the Sunken Gardens and Las Noches de Ronda!

Join us for this exclusive event in the stunning Mural Room and Loggia while enjoying cocktails, wines from Beckman Vineyards & Grassini Family Vineyards, Spanish tapas, and the beautiful acoustic guitar of Tony Ybarra.



Take in the breathtaking views from the Clock Tower on Fiesta Friday!

Our guests will have exclusive private use of the courthouse for the evening. This event is not to be missed!

Space is limited.

Fiesta attire is highly encouraged.

All proceeds benefit the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.