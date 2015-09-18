Courthouse Legacy Foundation’s 2nd Annual Minature Golf Tournament
September 18, 2015 from 4:00pm - 7:30-8:00pm
Our fun and challenging miniature golf tournament will be played on the courthouse lawn along Anacapa Street. Participants will have the opportunity to win a TESLA for 24 hours. After the tournament, join us for awards, coctails and refreshment sin the Courthouse's Sunken Gardens.
On Saturday, September 19 from 10:00am to 2: 00pm, we'll open the courseto the public for our community day. All children play for FREE and adults pay $5.00.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Montecito Bank and Trust, TESLA, Santa Barbara Sailing, Santa Barbara Symphony, Sun Coast Equipment Rotary Club, Rotaract Club, TriCoast Insurance,Cerna Andrulatis LLP, California Electric Supply, Maps.com
- Price: $125 per person or $500.00 per foursome
- Location: Santa Barbara Courthouse Grounds
- Website: http://www.SBCLF.org
