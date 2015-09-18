Calendar » Courthouse Legacy Foundation’s 2nd Annual Minature Golf Tournament

September 18, 2015 from 4:00pm - 7:30-8:00pm

Our fun and challenging miniature golf tournament will be played on the courthouse lawn along Anacapa Street. Participants will have the opportunity to win a TESLA for 24 hours. After the tournament, join us for awards, coctails and refreshment sin the Courthouse's Sunken Gardens.

On Saturday, September 19 from 10:00am to 2: 00pm, we'll open the courseto the public for our community day. All children play for FREE and adults pay $5.00.