Courthouse Legacy Foundation’s 2nd Annual Minature Golf Tournament

September 19, 2015 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

Our Community day will take plance on Saturday, September 19 from 10:00am to 2:00pm and all children play for FREE and adults pay $5.00.  The course is setup along the Anacapa Street lawn and we also have a fact finding scavanger hunt!  This is a great way to spend the day with family and friends!

 

Event Details

  • Starts: September 19, 2015 10:00am - 2:00pm
  • Price: FREE for children, adults $5.00
  • Location: Santa Barbara Courthouse Grounds
  • Website: http://www.SBCLF.org
  • Sponsors: Montecito Bank and Trust, TESLA, Santa Barbara Sailing, Santa Barbara Symphony, Sun Coast Equipment Rotary Club, Rotaract Club, TriCoast Insurance,Cerna Andrulatis LLP, California Electric Supply, Maps.com
 
 
 