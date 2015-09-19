Courthouse Legacy Foundation’s 2nd Annual Minature Golf Tournament
September 19, 2015 from 10:00am - 2:00pm
Our Community day will take plance on Saturday, September 19 from 10:00am to 2:00pm and all children play for FREE and adults pay $5.00. The course is setup along the Anacapa Street lawn and we also have a fact finding scavanger hunt! This is a great way to spend the day with family and friends!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Montecito Bank and Trust, TESLA, Santa Barbara Sailing, Santa Barbara Symphony, Sun Coast Equipment Rotary Club, Rotaract Club, TriCoast Insurance,Cerna Andrulatis LLP, California Electric Supply, Maps.com
- Starts: September 19, 2015 10:00am - 2:00pm
- Price: FREE for children, adults $5.00
- Location: Santa Barbara Courthouse Grounds
- Website: http://www.SBCLF.org
