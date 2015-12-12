Calendar » Covered California Enrollment Event

December 12, 2015 from 9:00am - 1:00pm

Santa Maria Health Care Center located at 2115 S. Centerpointe Parkway Santa Maria, CA 93455 Call for an appointment- 805-346-7230. Walk-ins welcome!

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is providing FREE Covered California enrollment and renewal assistance with Medi-Cal and health plans. To enroll please bring picture identification, proof of income for each family member in the household, U.S. Passport, legal resident card, or Certification of Citizenship. Come and enroll or ask questions. All assistance is provide free of charge. You may qualify for free or low-cost health coverage!

For questions about this event please call the Benefits and Referral Center at 805-681-5393.

Website: http://cosb.countyofsb.org/phd/hcr/