Covered California Enrollment Event

January 23, 2016 from 9:00am - 2:00pm

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is providing FREE Covered California enrollment and renewal assistance with Medi-Cal and health plans. To enroll please bring picture identification, proof of income for each family member in the household, U.S. Passport, legal resident card, or Certification of Citizenship. Come and enroll, renew or ask questions. All assistance is provide free of charge. You may qualify for free or low-cost health coverage!

Place: Santa Barbara Care Center located at 345 Camino Del Remedio, Santa Barbara. Call for an appointment 805-681-5488. Walk-ins welcome! Please check bus schedules to location as times are limited.

For general questions on enrollment please call the Benefits and Referral Center at 805-681-5393