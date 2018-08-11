Saturday, August 11 , 2018, 9:14 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Cowboy Ball

August 11, 2018 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Please join us for the 10th annual Cowboy Ball benefiting the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program honoring Cowgirl Hall of Fame's Sandy Collier.  Enjoy a gourmet dinner by Chef Alfonso Curti of Trattoria Ulivetto and local wines.  Live music, dancing, live and silent auctions and a student demonstration in a picturesque setting.  

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program
  • Starts: August 11, 2018 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
  • Price: $125
  • Location: Happy N Ranch, 500 Hwy 101, Buellton, CA 93427
  • Website: https://www.syvtherapeuticriding.org/events/
  • Sponsors: Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program
 
 
 