Calendar » Cowboy Ball

August 11, 2018 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Please join us for the 10th annual Cowboy Ball benefiting the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program honoring Cowgirl Hall of Fame's Sandy Collier. Enjoy a gourmet dinner by Chef Alfonso Curti of Trattoria Ulivetto and local wines. Live music, dancing, live and silent auctions and a student demonstration in a picturesque setting.