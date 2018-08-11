Cowboy Ball
August 11, 2018 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Please join us for the 10th annual Cowboy Ball benefiting the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program honoring Cowgirl Hall of Fame's Sandy Collier. Enjoy a gourmet dinner by Chef Alfonso Curti of Trattoria Ulivetto and local wines. Live music, dancing, live and silent auctions and a student demonstration in a picturesque setting.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program
- Starts: August 11, 2018 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
- Price: $125
- Location: Happy N Ranch, 500 Hwy 101, Buellton, CA 93427
- Website: https://www.syvtherapeuticriding.org/events/
- Sponsors: Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program