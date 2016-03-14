Calendar » “Cowspiracy” film screening and panel discussion

March 14, 2016 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

#cowspiracysmhs

This film is an investigative documentary of the environmental impacts of animal agriculture and the suspiciously scant attention it receives by environmental organizations.

We will be joined by a panel of three local experts:

Dr. Steve Gaines, UCSB Bren School dean and environmental scientist

Misty Williams, CA water resource specialist

Beth Ciuffini, RD nutritionist

During the film there will be a live discussion feed and after the film Q & A ... plus a vegan treat.

If you have concerns over water management in California and climate change--and are curious about the benefits of plant-based diets for both the environment and personal health--you will not want to miss this event.

The event is being hosted by the students of Earth Club with financial support from the SB County Education Office, Alliance for Climate Education, and Isla Vista Food Coop.