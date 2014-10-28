Calendar » Crack in Los Angeles: Policing the Crisis and the War on Drugs

October 28, 2014 from 6:00pm

This talk will explore the racial politics of the War on Drugs in Los Angeles, and reflect on how the state mobilized the "crack crisis" to justify new and profoundly militarized forms of correctional control. Special attention will be given to the politics of racial backlash and the effects of the War on Drugs on communities of color in L.A. Dr. Murch is associate professor of History at Rutgers University and currently a Bunche Center Visiting Scholar at UCLA.