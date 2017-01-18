Calendar » Cracking the Code: The System of Racial Inequity

January 18, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

From director and educator Shakti Butler, comes a new film that asks America to talk about the causes and consequences of systemic inequity. Cracking the Codes: The System of Racial Inequity features moving stories from racial justice leaders, including Amer Ahmed (hip-hop activist, spoken word poet, diversity consultant and college administrator) and Michael Benitez (national social justice educator and activist-scholar). (English, 2014, 75 min)

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37pbtz46FSU