Craft Brew Circus

June 11, 2016 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm

Craft Brew Circus is the combination of two Southern California Brew Festivals. One is the ultra successful I-15 Brew Festival and the other is the popular brew festival within the Orange County Food, Wine & Music Festival. Both of these events are produced by EventWerks and we took the best elements of both of the events and blended them together to create Craft Brew Circus.



Craft Brew Circus will take things to another level traveling to four beachfront locations in 2016, seeing more craft breweries participating and more entertainment than ever before.