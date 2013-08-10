Calendar » Craft Happy Hour featuring Fallen Fruit and Bottle Tones

August 10, 2013 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm

Inspired by the exhibition and informed by the desire to embrace the artisanal, this summer evening celebration invites the community to create, sample, listen, eat, drink, and even make your own locally-sourced jam with the critically hailed collaborative Fallen Fruit. Featuring craft beer, demonstrations by local spinners and fiber artists, installations, and music by Bottle Tones—all in the spirit of Do-It-Yourself. Food is available for purchase. Must be 21 or over to attend.