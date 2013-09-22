Craft Matters: Julia Bryan-Wilson and Jenni Sorkin
September 22, 2013 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm
Leading scholars on craft in contemporary art, Julia Bryan-Wilson and Jenni Sorkin discuss the rise of the phenomenon of craft in contemporary art and its future. Bryan-Wilson is Associate Professor in the History of Art Department at UC Berkeley and Sorkin is Associate Professor in the Department of the History of Art and Architecture at UC Santa Barbara. Mary Craig Auditorium
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: September 22, 2013 2:00pm - 3:30pm
- Price: Free for SBMA Members/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://tickets.sbma.net