Calendar » Crane Country Fair

October 28, 2012 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

Old fashioned fun for the whole family on the school's spacious fields. This year’s theme is farm animals, with petting zoo, animal specialists, bunnies, chickens and more. The usual Fair favorites are back including the cake walk, obstacle course, dunk tank, football toss, prize booth, Big Daddy’s BBQ, live music and the Country Kitchen featuring home-baked goods. An expanded bake-off will search out the best brownie, quiche and cobbler recipes. Fair is open to the community.