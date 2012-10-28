Crane Country Fair
Old fashioned fun for the whole family on the school's spacious fields. This year’s theme is farm animals, with petting zoo, animal specialists, bunnies, chickens and more. The usual Fair favorites are back including the cake walk, obstacle course, dunk tank, football toss, prize booth, Big Daddy’s BBQ, live music and the Country Kitchen featuring home-baked goods. An expanded bake-off will search out the best brownie, quiche and cobbler recipes. Fair is open to the community.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: apieramici
- Starts: October 28, 2012 10:00am - 3:00pm
- Price: Free, tickets can be purchased on site for game booths
- Location: Crane Country Day School. 1795 San Leandro Lane, Montecito, CA
- Website: http://www.craneschool.org