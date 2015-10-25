Calendar » Crane Country Fair

October 25, 2015 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Crane Country Day School’s annual Country Fair is a Santa Barbara tradition, with festivities open to the entire community. This year’s Fair features more than two dozen event booths, including a haunted house, cake walk, carnival games, dunk tank, giant slide, face painting and the delicious Country Kitchen selling home-baked sweets and savories. Coyote Cub Corner offers a safe play area for preschoolers, featuring petting zoo and Wahoo ride-able stuffed pets. Food includes Big Daddy’s BBQ, healthy fare, Scoops ice-cream, popcorn, snow cones and more. Fair is free and open to the entire community.