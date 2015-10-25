Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 7:24 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Crane Country Fair

October 25, 2015 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Crane Country Day School’s annual Country Fair is a Santa Barbara tradition, with festivities open to the entire community.  This year’s Fair features more than two dozen event booths, including a haunted house, cake walk, carnival games, dunk tank, giant slide, face painting and the delicious Country Kitchen selling home-baked sweets and savories. Coyote Cub Corner offers a safe play area for preschoolers, featuring petting zoo and Wahoo ride-able stuffed pets. Food includes Big Daddy’s BBQ, healthy fare, Scoops ice-cream, popcorn, snow cones and more. Fair is free and open to the entire community. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: October 25, 2015 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Crane Country Day School, 1795 San Leandro Lane, Montecito
  • Website: http://craneschool.org
 
 
 